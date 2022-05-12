National award for Kochi-based start-up

For development of electronic assembly robot, PlacerBot

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh presenting the national award for technology start-ups to Zoid Labs co-founder K.C. Unnikrishnan during a function in New Delhi.

Zoid Labs, a Kochi-based technology start-up incubated at Maker Village, has bagged a national award instituted by the Technology Development Board under the Department of Science and Technology for technology start-ups.

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh presented the award for the development of electronic assembly robot, PlacerBot, to Zoid Labs co-founder K.C. Unnikrishnan on the occasion of the National Technology Day celebrations in New Delhi on Wednesday, according to an official release issued by the Digital University Kerala (DUK)

Accurate and affordable

PlacerBot is a vision-assisted AI-powered robot that facilitates accurate and affordable electronics assembly. It is a desktop-size precision automation solution that has been specially developed for tasks such as small-batch assembly and prototyping of electronic PCBs (Printed Circuit Boards).

Zoid Labs is currently incubated at Maker Village, Kalamassery, which functions under under DUK and Kerala Startup Mission.