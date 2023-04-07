National award for four panchayats from Kerala

April 07, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Four panchayats from Kerala have secured awards at the National Panchayat Awards 2023.

The Union government chose the winners based on nine indices related to Sustainable Development Goals. The Cheruthana grama panchayat in Alappuzha district has been chosen the best child-friendly panchayat in the country, while the Veeyapuram panchayat from the same district won the award for having the best self-sufficient infrastructure.

The Perumbadappa panchayat in Malappuram won the second place in the water sufficiency category, while the Alagappa Nagar panchayat in Thrissur district won the third place for good governance.

In addition to the four awards, the Meenangadi panchayat won a special award for carbon neutral initiatives.

Minister for Local Self Governments M.B. Rajesh congratulated the four panchayats for winning the awards after competing with thousands of panchayats from across the country.

Cheruthana panchayat president Aby Mathew said that it was a proud moment for the local body. Mr. Mathew said that all anganwadis in Cheruthana had been made self-sufficient with water connection, electricity, child-friendly toilets, play equipment and so on. The local body spent ₹18.79 lakh for improving nutrition levels in children. Besides, the panchayat initiated various measures to improve the quality of education in schools and provided scholarships to students for higher studies. The local body in association with the Excise department carried out campaigns against drug addiction and alcoholism among students. It conducted hygiene classes with the support of the Suchitwa Mission. Students are provided regular counselling to relieve anxiety and stress.

The Perumpadapu panchayat that became the second best water-sufficient civic body in the country spent ₹2 crore in 2021-22 for constructing and reviving waterbodies. The panchayat constructed two ponds by spending ₹1 crore and strengthened the embankments of the Nooradithodu. The panchayat also renovated the Valiyakinar, an open well with historical significance, with the support of the Archaeology department. Apart from digging rainwater pits, the panchayat planted bamboo and vetiver on the banks of canals.

Alagappa Nagar panchayat president Prinson Thayyalakkal said that ensuring effective service to the people without any delay brought the achievement to the panchayat. Timely completion of projects, good infrastructure facilities, efficient drinking water distribution, and speedy implementation of decisions taken in the gram sabha are some of the achievements of the panchayat, which have brought many awards for it even before. It won the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktheekaran Puraskar for the best performing panchayat in 2022.

The awards will be presented at a function to be held at the Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi on April 17.

(With inputs from Alappuzha, Malappuram and Thrissur bureaus)