National award for farm entrepreneur N.K. Kurian

February 20, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Agriculture entrepreneur N.K. Kurian has been selected for the IARI Innovative Farmer Award 2024, instituted by the Indian Agriculture Research Institute (IARI), for his contribution to agriculture.

Mr. Kurian, who runs Mango Meadows Agriculture Theme Park at Ayamkudy in Kaduthuruthy, was selected for the award in the category of agritourism and biodiversity. The award will be presented during the Pusa Krishi Vigyan Mela 2024 to be held at New Delhi from February 28 to March 1. Home to about 4,800 species of plants including 700 trees, 900 flowering plants, the park is a repository of rare species and has found place in the URF World Records and the Limca Book of Records for developing the maximum number of agriculture and horticulture species in a minimum area of 30 acres.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.