National anti-drug hackathon kick-starts at CUK in Kasaragod

April 26, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) National Anti-Drug Hackathon kick-started at the Central University of Kerala (CUK) on Wednesday.

The hackathon is jointly organised by the district panchayat, Kerala Startup Mission, and CUK.

District panchayat president Baby Balakrishnan presided over the function and university vice chancellor H. Venkateswaralu inaugurated the event.

Mr. Venkateswaralu informed that Idea Hackathon will be held every year with a focus on innovations for social problems.

Twenty teams were selected for the hackathon from around 100 applicants from five States. They will present 30 hours of technical innovations to prevent drug use and supply among students.

The challenges were to detect drug use using emotional intelligence, by detecting hormonal changes in the human body using a device, and to find innovations such as mobile apps to inform authorities about drug users and marketers by hiding personal information.

Ms. Baby informed that Kasaragod district panchayat will provide financial assistance for the implementation of this idea along with a prize of ₹50,000.

Also, there will be an opportunity to apply directly for the Kerala Startup Mission’s grant of ₹3 lakh.

Questions were given to contestants based on a survey comprising of around 1,500 students and over 500 teachers in 15 schools of Kasaragod district by the department of Public Administration of the Central University. The report of the survey was handed over to the district panchayat.

Kerala Startup Mission Malabar Regional Business Development Coordinator Sawad Syed explained the programme, district panchayat vice president Shanavas Padur, Central Public Administration Department Assistant Professor Devi Parvati also spoke.