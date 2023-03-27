Nation needs services of efficient professionals: Tharoor

March 27, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The nation needs the services of efficient professionals whose contributions for the progress and development of society are invaluable, Shashi Tharoor, MP, has said.

Dr. Tharoor was inaugurating a one-day workshop organised by the All India Professional Congress here on Monday.

Our students can succeed in the competitive arena only if new concepts and new courses to suit contemporary values and needs are introduced in the education sector, he said.

Former Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said that it was just Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s fanciful thinking that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi can be tied down by foisting a host of cases against him. The people of the nation who believe in democracy will stand with Mr. Gandhi, he said.

The meeting passed the resolution that the disqualification of Mr. Gandhi as MP was yet another example of the “undemocratic and fascist” ways of the Union government. S.S. Lal presided over the meeting.