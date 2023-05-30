Nation must unite against Sangh Parivar forces: Pinarayi Vijayan

May 30, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Accusing the Union government and the Sangh Parivar of pushing the country towards becoming a theocratic state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called on secular-minded people across the country to step up interventions to counter such attempts.

He was speaking after inaugurating the closing ceremony of the 60th State conference of the Kerala NGO Union here on Tuesday.

“During the freedom struggle, there was one group which wanted the British rule to continue, played no part in the struggle and belittled the struggle. After we gained freedom, they wanted to turn this into a nation where religion had primacy, but they were an insignificant force back then and a secular, Constitutional order prevailed. However, their successors are turning the wheel of governance of our country. Those who are supposed to protect secularism are trying to destroy it and turn this into a theocratic state. This was evident even in the inauguration of the new Parliament, which was turned into a ceremony of a particular religion,” he said.

Mr. Vijayan said that constitutional values are being deliberately undermined as a part of this attempt towards creating a theocratic state. Minorities are being attacked in various States and those responsible are getting the protection and support of the Union government.

Even in the rare cases in which they are punished, the convicts are being freed from jail using the government’s authority as part of implementing the Sangh Parivar’s agenda. All such attempts are being made to send a clear message that secularism does not have a place in the country. This has to be resisted, he said.

“We can be proud that Kerala stands apart from all this. The kind of people who pose danger to secularism exist here too, but they are aware that strong action will be taken against them if they attempt to do anything to that effect. This state of affairs has led the Union government to make attempts to suffocate Kerala by various means. Even when the State faced several great calamities, there was non-commensurate relief from the Centre. But, we overcame this because the people made a united effort for this,” he said.

Regarding the Union government’s reported cuts in the State’s borrowing limits, he said that it is the continuation of attempts to push Kerala towards a financial crisis.

The total revenue loss to Kerala ever since the implementation of Goods and Services Tax amounts to ₹67,310 crore, including shortfall in GST compensation, revenue deficit grant, State share of Central schemes and tax shares.

Questioning Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan’s claims regarding the cuts in borrowing limit, he said Mr. Muraleedharan has for long been researching on the things that can be said against the interests of the State. The Union government has not provided a detailed statement yet on borrowing.

Mr. Vijayan also lashed out at the Opposition United Democratic Front and a section of the mainstream media for their silence on the borrowing limit issue. “By not opposing the Union government’s stand, isn’t the UDF in a way supporting it? Why aren’t they thinking of the future generation of Kerala? This is not about LDF’s future, but Kerala’s,” he said.

