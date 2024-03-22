ADVERTISEMENT

Nation facing undeclared emergency: Saji Cherian

March 22, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

BJP-led Union government is using the ED, CBI, and other agencies to seek revenge against political opponents, says the Minister

The Hindu Bureau

Fisheries Minister and Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretariat member Saji Cherian on Friday said that India was facing an undeclared emergency.

Inaugurating the E.M.S. Namboothiripad-A.K. Gopalan remembrance meeting, organised under the aegis of the CPI(M) Alappuzha area committee, Mr. Cherian said the Centre would throw those who speak against its rule in jail.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government is using the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and other agencies to seek revenge against political opponents. The BJP has made thousands of crores through electoral bonds. The electoral bond data has exposed the corrupt tactics of the BJP. The arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is not to wipe out corruption but to silence the opponents,” Mr. Cherian said.

He said that politicians from Congress and other parties had joined the BJP not for the love of the saffron party, but due to the fear of the Enforcement Directorate.

P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA, presided.

