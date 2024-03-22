GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nation facing undeclared emergency: Saji Cherian

BJP-led Union government is using the ED, CBI, and other agencies to seek revenge against political opponents, says the Minister

March 22, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Fisheries Minister and Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretariat member Saji Cherian on Friday said that India was facing an undeclared emergency.

Inaugurating the E.M.S. Namboothiripad-A.K. Gopalan remembrance meeting, organised under the aegis of the CPI(M) Alappuzha area committee, Mr. Cherian said the Centre would throw those who speak against its rule in jail.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government is using the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and other agencies to seek revenge against political opponents. The BJP has made thousands of crores through electoral bonds. The electoral bond data has exposed the corrupt tactics of the BJP. The arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is not to wipe out corruption but to silence the opponents,” Mr. Cherian said.

He said that politicians from Congress and other parties had joined the BJP not for the love of the saffron party, but due to the fear of the Enforcement Directorate.

P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA, presided.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.