Nation expects Parliament, State Legislatures to maintain highest standards: Dhankhar

May 22, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday called for serious reflection on what he termed a tendency to “weaponise” disruption and disturbance as a political strategy in Parliament and State legislatures.

Leaders of Houses and the presiding officers must analyse this malaise and create a national consensus that the temples of democracy would be used for deliberation and debate, the Vice-President said inaugurating the silver jubilee celebrations of the Kerala Legislative Assembly building.

“The nation expects Parliament and legislatures to establish traditions of parliamentary democracy that exemplify the highest standards,” he said. ‘’If the conduct displayed in Parliament is not worth emulation, there is something lacking that involves catalysing and thinking by our minds,’‘ he said adding that there was growing public anguish over the matter.

Legislatures, he observed, needed to draw inspiration from the Constituent Assembly which, over a period of three years, addressed divisive and contentious issues in an atmosphere of cooperation. Asserting that parliamentary sovereignty was inviolable, Mr. Dhankhar said vibrantly functioning legislatures and Parliament were the ultimate weapon of the people to hold the executive accountable.

Intolerance of “the other point of view” was a worrisome trend that needed to be stamped out, the Vice-President said. “Democracy prospers, survives and sustains in an atmosphere of unqualified reception of all points of view.”

‘‘Considering the other point of view does not necessarily mean agreeing to it. Experience shows that, more often than not, the other point of view may be the correct one,’‘ he said.

Mr. Dhankhar underscored the need to give primacy to national interest. ‘‘We have to take our political glasses off sometimes when the issues are those concerning the nation,’‘ he said. He also urged constitutional authorities to exemplify their conduct by displaying high standards of propriety, dignity, and decorum.

The Vice President, who arrived here on Sunday on a two-day visit, showered praise on Kerala and the State Assembly. Kerala was known for its forward-thinking perspective and unwavering commitment to social justice, a reputation garnered through the enactment of progressive legislations, he said.

Mr. Dhankhar noted that the foundation for the Kerala Assembly building was laid in 1979. It was inaugurated on May 22, 1998 by K.R. Narayanan who was the President then. The Assembly building, he observed, represented the will of the people, the spirit of democracy and the essence of the Constitution.

‘‘Buildings such as this are much beyond a work of brick and mortar; it is a symbol of hope, reflecting people’s aspirations and imparting reassurance to the public at large,’‘ he said.

Over the past 25 years, the building had witnessed the evolution of Kerala society, ‘‘serving as a crucible where numerous debates generated executive accountability, a nerve centre of many pathbreaking legislations”.

Mr. Dhankhar unveiled the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the legislature complex project and released the souvenir of the international book festival organised by the Assembly.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan, Speaker A.N. Shamseer, Minister for Devaswoms and Parliamentary Affairs K. Radhakrishnan, and Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar spoke.