Natesan refuses to abstain from SN trust

January 17, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

No need for him to step aside from the trust as police is yet to file a chargesheet against him, SNDP yogam general secretary says

The Hindu Bureau

Holding that the High Court order to amend the by-law of Sree Narayana (SN) Trust was equally applicable to all individuals, Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam general secretary Vellapally Natesan said here on Tuesday there was no need for him to abstain from the trust as the police was yet to file a chargesheet against him.

Addressing mediapersons in the back drop of the court order, Mr. Natesan said the petition against him was a private one. “Only after the police files a chargesheet in the court and the court pronounces the person concerned as guilty, there arises the need to abstain from the trust,” he said.

According to him, the case of alleged financial irregularities against him was being reinvestigated at the instance of a few people with vested interests. “Somebody is trying to push the case, but no charges have been framed. They want to see me defeated as I still enjoy the mandate of the SN Trust,” he said.

Tharoor slammed

On the occasion, he also launched a scathing attack on Shashi Tharoor MP, terming him an anti-backward community leader. No political leader in the State can thrive with the support of a single community leader.

“When the NSS general secretary described him as an aristocratic Nair, Mr. Tharoor chose not to speak up. That moment marked the beginning of an end to his political career,” Mr. Natesan noted.

He also ridiculed attempts by Mr. Tharoor to woo the backward community by seeking to write about leaders like Kumaran Asan and Ayyankali etc. “I have now realised that Mr. Tharoor is nothing but an imbecile,’’ he said.

