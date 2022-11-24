NATAK state conference

November 24, 2022 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The second State Conference of the Network of Artistic Theatre Activists Kerala (NATAK), State-wide organisation for theatre activists, will be held at the Tagore Hall in the capital from November 25 to 27. Activist Teesta Setalvad, actor Prakash Raj, Kirti Jain, former director of the National School of Drama, theatre director Prasanna Ramaswami and theatre practitioners from across the country will participate in the conference.

In addition to the delegate meeting, which will witness the participation of delegates from all districts as well as from Bengaluru, Natak’s first unit outside the State, the conference will also witness the staging of two dramas - ‘Andhayug’ by the Manipur Treasure Art Association and Kannada drama ‘Yatha Naryastha Poojyanthe’, a mehfil night by Prasad Ponnani and team, a performance by folk artists from Attapadi, a cultural meet and a media seminar. 

