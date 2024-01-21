NASA scientists to speak at Global Science Festival Kerala on Monday

January 21, 2024 09:36 am | Updated 09:36 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Scientists from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) will speak at the Global Science Festival Kerala (GSFK) on Monday. The month-long festival is on at the Bio 360 Life Sciences Park, Thonnakkal. The session will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The speakers are Kyle C. McDonald of the Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at the City College of New York and Faculty in the Carbon Cycle and Ecosystems Group at JPL; Paul A. Rosen, Project Scientist on the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar Mission (NISAR); Seung-bum Kim, Scientist at Remote Sensing Systems, California; Dr. Cathleen Jones, JPL Senior Research Scientist, and Andrea Donnellan, Instrument Systems Section Manager and Principal Research Scientist.

The scientists will speak on various topics related to the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar mission (NISAR). Those who wish to participate in the discussion programme can register for free through the GSFK official website www.gsfk.org.

