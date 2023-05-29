Narrow escape for tourists as houseboat sinks in Vembanad Lake

May 29, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Five people, including three tourists from Tamil Nadu, had a miraculous escape after the houseboat they were cruising sank in Vembanad Lake in Alappuzha on Monday.

The Pulinkunnu police said the passengers and two crew were rescued by a speed boat. “The vessel set sail from the Kannitta boat jetty in the morning. It capsized around noon in Chithira Kayal. It is likely the vessel sank after hitting a pole or sandbar,” said an official adding the water level in the area was low.

Both the Kerala Maritime Board (KMB), the licensing authority, and the Tourism police confirmed the craft identified as Eastern Zephyr was not licensed to operate. “The boat was operating without mandatory certificates. Its registration had expired long ago and the vessel had not undergone mandatory resurvey. We have launched a probe into the accident and further action will be taken based on the report,” said a KMB official.

ADVERTISEMENT

The official said the boat was being operated by a person who took it on lease from its owner. The police said no case had been registered in connection with the accident.

In the wake of the Tanur boat tragedy, the KMB and the Tourism police recently launched joint checks of houseboats in Alappuzha. The majority of vessels inspected were found to be operating flouting norms without mandatory licence, registration, insurance and pollution certificates, employing unlicensed crew, and carrying passengers beyond the permitted limit. Sources, meanwhile, said no inspection had taken place in the past few days.

According to the KMB, there are 1,621 mechanically propelled boats, including houseboats, motorboats, shikhara boats, speedboats, and ferry boats registered with the Alappuzha Port Registry, covering Alappuzha and Kottayam districts.

It has been estimated that the number of houseboats in the backwaters of Alappuzha stands over 1,000, while only 821 vessels are registered with the registry. The rest are operating in violation of norms. In the case of registered houseboats, some have not renewed their registration or undergone mandatory resurvey but continue to operate.

Though the KMB and the Tourism police are conducting drives, their actions have failed to enforce legal and safety compliance in the sector mainly due to the sheer number of boats along with the acute shortage of manpower and resources.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.