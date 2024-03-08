ADVERTISEMENT

Narrow escape for tourists as elephant attacks car in Munnar

March 08, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

A wild elephant, locally called Padayappa, damaged a tourist vehicle at Neymakkad on the Munnar-Udumalpet inter-State highway early on Friday morning. On noticing the tusker, tourists ran away from the car. The tusker damaged the front and rear windshields of the car and crushed the roof of the vehicle. A Forest official said tourists from Andhra Pradesh travelled in the vehicle. “The Rapid Response Team (RRT) members chased away the tusker from the road. The animal is in active musth period and travellers should take more care while traveling on the Munnar-Udumalpet inter-State highway,” the official said.

