Narrow escape for Sabarimala pilgrims

Pampa-bound KSRTC bus catches fire near Chalakkayam

A Pampa-bound Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims caught fire near Chalakkayam on Friday evening. However, all passengers are safe, according to reliable sources.

The District Transport Officer, Roy Jacob, told The Hindu that the bus was completely destroyed in fire before the Fire and Rescue personnel reached the accident site from Pampa.

Mr. Jacob said the bus used for the chain service between Pampa and Nilackal was carrying pilgrims from Nilackal to Pampa around 7 p.m.

The fire outbreak was reported following a tyre burst when the bus was nearing Chalakkayam in the forests. The driver stopped the bus immediately, facilitating the passengers’ rescue before the fire destroying the vehicle.

Mr. Jacob said there were 75 persons on board and all of them were safe.

Three passengers who had sustained minor burns on their legs were given first aid at the Government Hospital at Pampa later, he said.

The Pampa police registered a case.

