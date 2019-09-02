Narrow escape for crew as snakeboat capsizes

The Palliyodam (snakeboat) belonging to the Vanmazhi Palliyoda Karayogam capsized in the Pampa on its way back to its home village of Vanmazhi, near Chengannur, on Saturday.

All the 15 oarsmen on board were rescued by the Fire and Rescue Services and Seva Bharati volunteers who were escorting the snakeboat from Aranmula.

Tugged by motorboat

The snakeboat had reached Aranmula on August 23 for the annual ritualistic mass feast, Ashtami-Rohini Vallasadya, held at the Sree Parthasarathy temple situated near the river.

The snakeboat crew was taking the vessel back to Vanmazhy, braving the strong current in the swollen Pampa. The snakeboat was being tugged by a motor boat of the Palliyoda Seva Sanghom (PSS) in view of the strong current.

However, the oarsmen lost control over the snakeboat that was caught in a fierce current while it was approaching the bridge across the river at Mangalam, near Chengannur. The vessel rammed a bridge pier, breaking its front portion, according to PSS sources.

A few persons on board swam to safety while others were rescued by the Fire and Rescue Services and Seva Bharati volunteers who were searching for a youth who had been reportedly missing in the river from Saturday morning.

The Vanmazhi Palliyoda Karayogam leaders said they would make every possible effort to repair the snakeboat before the annual snakeboat regatta to be held in the Pampa on the Uthrattathi day during the Onam festival on September 16.