Narendra Modi spreading hatred to divert attention from real issues, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader says Kerala has always spoken the message of love and unity, not hatred and division

The Hindu Bureau Thrissur
September 24, 2022 21:34 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greeting party leaders V.T. Balram, M.M.Hassan, and Tariq Anwar at a public meeting in Thrissur in connection with the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is spreading hatred to divert attention from the real issues of the people, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said. He was addressing a public meeting organised at Thekkinkadu Maidan in Thrissur after the second day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in the district on Saturday. Mr. Gandhi said that Kerala had always spoken the message of love and unity, not hatred and division.

“Unemployment is increasing, the common man is denied higher education facilities, and prices are escalating. But the Union government speaks only the language of hatred. The country has never witnessed such a crisis period before. The Centre is ignoring the people’s sufferings. One or two rich people are controlling the entire business of the country,” he said.

The three-day yatra in Thrissur district will conclude at Vettikkattiri on Sunday.

