Narendra Modi is feeding Kerala: K. Surendran

KASARAGOD

14 March 2021 17:20 IST

BJP state president K. Surendran said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is feeding Kerala.

He was speaking after inaugurating the election office in Manjeshwaram in Kasaragod on Sunday.

Mr. Surendran said that the rice provided by Mr. Modi feeds us three times.

"We build roads and houses with money provided by the central government. Pinarayi Vijayan was not giving anything,” he alleged.

Mr. Surendran said that if Kerala sided with Mr. Modi, it would become a prosperous and developed state like Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

The BJP state president said, “It does not matter whether Pinarayi Vijayan or Oomen Chandy comes, there is no doubt that BJP will win the Nemom constituency.”

“The BJP cannot be defeated in the constituency. More Congress leaders will join the BJP before the elections,” he added.

He further alleged that Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala have a secret understanding with Pinarayi Vijayan. “Even the party cadres are unhappy with this. They only have a hope in BJP,” he added.