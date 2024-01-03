Narendra Modi ignoring the poor, helping Adani and Ambani, alleges AITUC national general secretary Amarjeet Kaur in Kerala

January 03, 2024 03:21 pm | Updated 03:21 pm IST - KOCHI

Amarjeet Kaur, national general secretary of the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of aiding the interests of businessmen Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani while ignoring the plight of the poor and the common man in the country.

“The wealth from the poor people is flowing outward and reaching the pockets of Adanis and Ambanis. The result is that inequality is on the rise,” said Ms. Kaur during her inaugural address at the delegates’ meet held as part of the State conference of the trade union in Kochi, Kerala, on January 3 (Wednesday).

Stating that the country’s public sector was under attack, Ms. Kaur said that natural resources and national assets have been put on sale. “Mr. Modi is helping his closest friends among the corporates – Adani and Ambani. The 1% of the top rich billionaires and millionaires in the country are in control of the 30% of the total wealth of the country. And for the bottom 50%, which is about 70 crore Indians, their share is only 3%,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pointing out that the taxes on the billionaires are continuously reduced, Ms. Kaur said the poor man is paying all the taxes in the name of Goods and Services Tax (GST). “Those who are looters of our money – the top 10% rich Indians – paid only 3% of the GST last year,” she said.

‘Economy in tatters’

Ms. Kaur said the nation’s economy is in tatters. “Unemployment is rising daily. Our youth is suffering. Prices are soaring high. Life is difficult for the poor and downtrodden sections. Education and health are becoming more expensive,” she said.

Referring to the women’s conference to be addressed by Mr. Modi in Thrissur on Wednesday, Ms. Kaur alleged that a person “who has no regard for women” is holding a women’s conference.

Binoy Viswam, State Secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI); Elamaram Kareem, MP; and R. Chandrasekharan, State president of Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) were among those who attended.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT