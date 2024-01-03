GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Narendra Modi ignoring the poor, helping Adani and Ambani, alleges AITUC national general secretary Amarjeet Kaur in Kerala

Stating that the country’s public sector was under attack, Amarjeet Kaur says in Kochi that natural resources and national assets have been put on sale

January 03, 2024 03:21 pm | Updated 03:21 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Amarjeet Kaur, national general secretary of the All India Trade Union Congress (file)

Amarjeet Kaur, national general secretary of the All India Trade Union Congress (file) | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

Amarjeet Kaur, national general secretary of the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of aiding the interests of businessmen Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani while ignoring the plight of the poor and the common man in the country.

“The wealth from the poor people is flowing outward and reaching the pockets of Adanis and Ambanis. The result is that inequality is on the rise,” said Ms. Kaur during her inaugural address at the delegates’ meet held as part of the State conference of the trade union in Kochi, Kerala, on January 3 (Wednesday).

Stating that the country’s public sector was under attack, Ms. Kaur said that natural resources and national assets have been put on sale. “Mr. Modi is helping his closest friends among the corporates – Adani and Ambani. The 1% of the top rich billionaires and millionaires in the country are in control of the 30% of the total wealth of the country. And for the bottom 50%, which is about 70 crore Indians, their share is only 3%,” she said.

Pointing out that the taxes on the billionaires are continuously reduced, Ms. Kaur said the poor man is paying all the taxes in the name of Goods and Services Tax (GST). “Those who are looters of our money – the top 10% rich Indians – paid only 3% of the GST last year,” she said.

‘Economy in tatters’

Ms. Kaur said the nation’s economy is in tatters. “Unemployment is rising daily. Our youth is suffering. Prices are soaring high. Life is difficult for the poor and downtrodden sections. Education and health are becoming more expensive,” she said.

Referring to the women’s conference to be addressed by Mr. Modi in Thrissur on Wednesday, Ms. Kaur alleged that a person “who has no regard for women” is holding a women’s conference.

Binoy Viswam, State Secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI); Elamaram Kareem, MP; and R. Chandrasekharan, State president of Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) were among those who attended.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.