NAPM to hold protests across State

Kozhikode

31 October 2020 01:17 IST

Organisations and collectives under the aegis of the Kerala unit of National Alliance of People’s Movements (NAPM) is organising a chain of protests throughout the State on Saturday raising the slogan ‘We shall speak’. The protests are a continuation of the nationwide stir being organised by NAPM from September 27 to December 10.

In Kerala, the first phase of the protests will be held from 10 a.m. to noon raising issues such as Western Ghats protection, coastal area protection, justice for endosulfan victims, black soil mining, reservation, justice for women, farmers’ plight besides seeking justice in Walayar and Palathayi cases. The second phase is an online conference from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

