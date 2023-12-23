Nanma holds Christmas harmony rally

December 23, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - PALAKKAD

A people’s collective titled Nanma took out a religious harmony procession from Thanavu to Railway Colony at Olavakode as part of Christmas celebrations on Friday.

Nanma president T. Ramanathan presided over the function. Secretary Manoj K. Murthy welcomed the gathering. Rev. Shibu Zachariah, head of CSI Church, Kallekulangara; Sivananda Ashram head Swami Swaroopananda Saraswati; Islamic scholar Noushad Mohiyuddin; educationalist and LEAD College of Management head Thomas George; and police inspector Anish S. from Hemambika Nagar station delivered the messages of love and harmony.

Nanma office-bearer Sunil Mathew proposed a vote of thanks. The programme was followed by a musical orchestra.

