‘Nammude Kozhikode’ app wins national award

It is an application that takes the services of various government departments directly to the public

Kozhikode District Administration’s mobile application ‘Nammude Kozhikode’ (Our Kozhikode) has bagged the golden award, the first prize in the ‘Digital Governance Mobile Challenge,’ a national competition for novel projects at district level being implemented in association with the National Informatics Centre.

Director of National Informatics Centre Neetha Verma announced the awards at Delhi on Friday. Kozhikode District Collector S.Sambasiva Rao, District Informatics Officer Mercy Sebastian and Additional Informatics Officer T.D. Rolly took part in the event online. Mr.Rao explained the characteristics of the application.

As many as 674 districts across the country had registered for the challenge, of which only 374 submitted their project report. Twenty districts were shortlisted from the 81 that completed the report.

‘Nammude Kozhikode’ is an application that takes the services of various -government departments directly to the public. It was of great use for many during the lockdown. The application also provides information regarding the welfare schemes of the government. The application enables one to schedule meetings with officials and people’s representatives as well as engage in video calls with them. Besides, there is an SOS button, which, when pressed for more than three seconds, fetches emergency help.

‘Nammude Kozhikode’ was made envisaging the participation of the citizens through information technology in every stage of administration from planning to implementation.