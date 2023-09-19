ADVERTISEMENT

‘Nammatha Theevanaga’ reaches Kollam

September 19, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - KOLLAM

Kudumbashree mission’s State-level yatra to promote millets reaches Kollam

The Hindu Bureau

‘Nammatha Theevanaga,’ a State-level yatra to promote millets organised by the Kudumbashree mission, Kurumba Samiti and Sholayur and Pudur panchayats in Attappady, reached Kollam on Tuesday.

The aim of the yatra, being conducted in a specially equipped vehicle, is to promote the consumption of millets, spread awareness, find a market for millet products from Attappady and promote millet cultivation and recipes to prevent lifestyle diseases.

Millet farmers and Kudumbashree workers from Attapady are part of the yatra that will cover all districts of the State. Exhibition stall, food court, Attappady millet seed exhibition, millet cafe, marketing of 32 value-added millet products from Attappady and seminars were arranged as part of the yatra in Kollam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

District Collector Afsana Parveen inaugurated the millet exhibition and awareness campaign while Kudumbashree district mission coordinator R. Vimal Chandran, Kudumbashree Community Development Society (CDS) chairpersons, members and officials were also present on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US