‘Nammatha Theevanaga’ reaches Kollam

Kudumbashree mission’s State-level yatra to promote millets reaches Kollam

September 19, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

‘Nammatha Theevanaga,’ a State-level yatra to promote millets organised by the Kudumbashree mission, Kurumba Samiti and Sholayur and Pudur panchayats in Attappady, reached Kollam on Tuesday.

The aim of the yatra, being conducted in a specially equipped vehicle, is to promote the consumption of millets, spread awareness, find a market for millet products from Attappady and promote millet cultivation and recipes to prevent lifestyle diseases.

Millet farmers and Kudumbashree workers from Attapady are part of the yatra that will cover all districts of the State. Exhibition stall, food court, Attappady millet seed exhibition, millet cafe, marketing of 32 value-added millet products from Attappady and seminars were arranged as part of the yatra in Kollam.

District Collector Afsana Parveen inaugurated the millet exhibition and awareness campaign while Kudumbashree district mission coordinator R. Vimal Chandran, Kudumbashree Community Development Society (CDS) chairpersons, members and officials were also present on the occasion.

