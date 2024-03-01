Names being struck off voters’ lists: KPCC chief

March 01, 2024 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran has lodged a complaint with the State’s Chief Electoral Officer alleging that a large number of names have been wrongfully deleted from the voters’ list, especially in constituencies in Kannur.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Mr. Sudhakaran alleged that voters were being disenfranchised based on false information given by booth-level officers who claimed that certain voters were not present at their given addresses, the statement said.

“Such anti-democratic practices are rampant in all constituencies of Kannur district, especially in the Dharmadam Assembly constituency,” the KPCC chief alleged.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan represents the Dharmadam Assembly constituency in Kannur.

The widespread deletion of names from the voters’ list goes against the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, Mr. Sudhakaran said and sought action to stop voters from being disenfranchised.

