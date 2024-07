The Kerala Gazetted Officers’ Union (KGOU) has called on the government to name the Vizhinjam International Seaport after former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. A remembrance meet was organised by the KGOU district committee unit in connection with the first death anniversary of Chandy recently. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary G. Subodhan inaugurated the meet. Food material was handed over to the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare as part of the anniversary observance.