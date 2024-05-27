Nambi Rajesh’s family seeks Satheesan’s help to secure compensation from AI Express

The family members of Nambi Rajesh, who died in Muscat on May 13, on Monday petitioned Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan, requesting his assistance for securing compensation from Air India Express.

Rajesh, who hailed from Karamana, was hospitalised on May 5 after collapsing at his workplace. His wife, Amritha C., had booked a ticket to Muscat on an Air India Express flight. But the nationwide flash strike by the airline’s cabin crew had prevented her from travelling.

The family finds itself in a helpless situation as Ms. Amritha lacks a permanent job. The Kerala Association of Travel Agents had recently pointed out that the family was entitled to compensation as the airline failed to comply with procedures regarding the alternative arrangements for passengers who miss their flight on account of strikes or technical issues..