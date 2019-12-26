Nambi Narayanan to get ₹1.3 crore

The Cabinet has decided in principle to give ₹1.3 crore to former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist, Nambi Narayanan of the infamous ISRO spy scandal case to settle the case filed by him against the State in the Sub-Court in Thiruvananthapuram.

The amount is in addition to the ₹50 lakh provided by the State on the basis of the Supreme Court order and the ₹10 lakh recommended by the National Human Rights Commission to Mr. Narayanan.

Acting on the recommendations of the report submitted by former Chief Secretary K. Jayakumar, the Cabinet on Thursday decided to submit the documents to be prepared in consultation with the legal experts to the sub-court to settle the case and to act as per the directive from the court.

In September 2018, a three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court led by the then Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra had found him a victim of trumped-up allegations of espionage by the Kerala Police. The court ordered the State of Kerala to pay him ₹50 lakh as compensation for loss of his fundamental right to live with dignity and self-respect.