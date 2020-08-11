Nambi Narayanan gets ₹1.3 cr. additional compensation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

11 August 2020 22:13 IST

This is to settle the case he had filed against Kerala

Nambi Narayanan, former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist of the infamous ISRO spy scandal case, was given ₹1.3 crore additional compensation by the government on Tuesday.

The money was transferred from the treasury to Mr. Narayanan’s bank account in accordance with the December 2019 Cabinet decision to settle the case he had filed against the State in the Sub-Court in Thiruvananthapuram.

Sources said the additional compensation was made available from the police account. This is in addition to the ₹50 lakh given by the State on a Supreme Court order and the ₹10 lakh recommended by the National Human Rights Commission.

The additional compensation was approved by the Cabinet on the recommendations of a report submitted by former Chief Secretary K. Jayakumar.

A three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court had, in September 2018, found Mr. Narayanan to be a victim of trumped-up case. It ordered Kerala to pay him ₹50 lakh as compensation for loss of his fundamental right to live with dignity and self-respect.