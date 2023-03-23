Nalumanipookkal, a special TB awareness drive to tackle disease launched in Idukki

March 23, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - IDUKKI

In a first, a special tuberculosis (TB) awareness programme through Kudumbashree members is being implemented in the hill district of Idukki. Called Nalumanipookkal, the project is a zero-cost digital campaign aimed at empowering women towards living healthy lives. On Friday, observed as World TB Day (March 24), another awareness campaign titled TB-free Plantations will begin in Idukki.

The idea was first mooted by district TB officer Cency B. and the initiative was launched as a pilot project in May 2022. Dr. Cency said the idea for implementing the campaign through the Kudumbashree came while monitoring the functioning of the Kudumbashree.

“As per available data, there are 12,536 neighbourhood groups in Idukki district. Already, about 9,300 of these have responded to screening for the disease via Google forms,” said Dr. Cency.

“In Idukki, the project has already reached nearly one-and-a-half lakh women, who in turn share the details of the project with their family members. This helps to generate awareness at the family level,” she said.

Dr. Cency said the name for the project, Nalumanipookkal, was chosen considering the typical meeting time of Kudumbashree members. “Most Kudumbashree meetings are held around 4 p.m. every week,” she said.

The officer said that apart from the district Kudumbashree Mission, the project is being implemented with the support of Idukki District Collector Sheeba George and district medical officer Manoj L.

The Central and State Health Ministries aim at eliminating TB from the country before 2025. “TB awareness through Kudumbashree will go a long way in preventing the disease. The influence and presence of Kudumbashree members in society is a key reason for roping in Kudumbashree for the mission,” added Dr. Cency.

According to officials, as many as 12,367 patients are currently receiving treatment for TB in Kerala. “In Idukki, we provided treatment to 486 TB patients in 2022,” said an official.

The Nalumanipookkal project has been submitted to the State Health department for its possible implementation Statewide.