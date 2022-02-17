NALSA to organise Lok Adalats in Wayanad

The National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) is organising Lok Adalats at three centres on March 12 for speedy resolution of cases.

The adalats will be held at the court complexes at Sulthan Bathery, Mananthavady, and here, and the public can submit their grievances pertaining to labour issues, and issues related to power supply and drinking water bills to the adalat on or before February 28.

For details, contact 04936 207800