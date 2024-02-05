ADVERTISEMENT

NALSA to organise Lok Adalat in Wayanad

February 05, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

The National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) will organise Lok Adalats at various courts in Sulthan Bathery, Mananthavady, and Kalpetta on March 9.

The grievances related to cheque cases, labour conflicts, issues related to drinking water bills, electricity bills, and public criminal cases will be considered at the adalats.

The grievances can be submitted on or before February 12. For details, contact offices of the taluk or District Legal Services Authority or call 049362007800.

