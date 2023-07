July 28, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - KALPETTA

The National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) is organising Adalats at three centres in the district on September 9 for speedy resolution of cases.

The adalats will be held at the court complexes at Sulthan Bathery, Mananthavady, and Kalpetta, and the public can submit their grievances pertaining to labour issues and those pertaining to power supply and drinking water bills to the authorities on or before August 16. For details, contact 04936207800

