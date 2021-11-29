Nair Service Society rejects offer by Kerala State Commission for Economically Backward Classes among Forward Communities to carry out latter’s socio-economic survey

Responding to an offer made by commission chairman M. R. Hariharan Nair that the panel shall also consider the data generated by the NSS for finalising its recommendations, NSS general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair says the organisation would not cooperate with the “unscientific survey and collection of data”

The Nair Service Society (NSS) has rejected the suggestion of the Kerala State Commission for Economically Backward Classes among Forward Communities that the organisation can conduct a socio-economic survey among the community members.

Responding to an offer made by commission chairman M. R. Hariharan Nair that the panel shall also consider the data generated by the NSS for finalising its recommendations, NSS general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair said the organisation would not cooperate with the “unscientific survey and collection of data.”

Legal challenge

There is no change in the NSS’ opposition to the procedure adopted by the panel. If the panel goes ahead with its sample survey, the NSS will be forced to seek redress for its grievances. The decision of the panel, if required, will be challenged legally, Mr. Sukumaran Nair said.

He expressed apprehension that the data generated from what he termed as the unscientific exercise would remain in the records for ever and could hurt the interests of the community. The organisation had earlier submitted a document on the socio-economic conditions of the community to the panel, he added.