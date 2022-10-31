Nair Service Society observes flag day as part of 108th anniversary

The Hindu Bureau KOTTAYAM
October 31, 2022 18:59 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nair Service Society (NSS) on Monday observed ‘flag day’ as part of its 108th anniversary.

At a function held at the NSS headquarters at Perunna in the morning, NSS general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair hoisted the flag at the Mannam Samadhi mandapam and administered the pledge.

Observing the flag day, functionaries of union committees and Karayogams across the State hoisted the flag and administered the oath. Special pujas and offerings were conducted in temples near to Karayogams as part of the observance.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The flag day is being observed to commemorate the formation of the community organisation on October 31, 1914.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app