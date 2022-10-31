Nair Service Society observes flag day as part of 108th anniversary

The Nair Service Society (NSS) on Monday observed ‘flag day’ as part of its 108th anniversary.

At a function held at the NSS headquarters at Perunna in the morning, NSS general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair hoisted the flag at the Mannam Samadhi mandapam and administered the pledge.

Observing the flag day, functionaries of union committees and Karayogams across the State hoisted the flag and administered the oath. Special pujas and offerings were conducted in temples near to Karayogams as part of the observance.

The flag day is being observed to commemorate the formation of the community organisation on October 31, 1914.