Kerala

Nair Service Society objects to methodology of socio-economic survey

As the State Government is set to begin its socio-economic survey among forward communities, the Nair Service Society (NSS) has come out in the open against the initiative, raising objection to its methodology.

In the editorial of the latest edition of the NSS mouthpiece Service, the organisation has asserted that the census, to be carried out through a sample survey of five backward families using a mobile app, will not bring out the clear picture.

“The NSS has already clarified that if these details, which should have been collected by deploying qualified officials with due consideration, will not only fail to bring the desired results but also end up as a mere eyewash. The commission, however, is learnt to have found our demands baseless, which is indeed condemnable,” it said.

It further demanded the commission to review its stance and carry out the census by following a method on the lines of the national census.


