Nagaroor is fully digitally literate panchayat

November 21, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Nagaroor gramapanchayat in Kilimanoor block in the district has achieved total digital literacy.

Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) chief executive officer Anvar Sadath K. made the announcement on Tuesday.

The achievement came Nagaroor panchayat’s way as part of a project ‘Digital literacy for all’ that was implemented by the Kilimanoor block panchayat to equip people to use the services available through smart phones without help from others.

Earlier, Kilimanoor, Navayikulam, Pallikkal, and Karavaram gramapanchayats, had attained digital literacy.

The ‘Digital literacy for all’ project was implemented with the support of Kudumbashree, Information Kerala Mission, Digital University of Kerala (DUK), Centre for Development of Imaging Technology (C-DIT), and Democratic Alliance for Knowledge Freedom. Of the 3,689 learners selected in Nagaroor through a Kudumbashree survey, 3,601 attained digital literacy.

The main objectives of the project were to attain basic knowledge of using a smart phone and familiarise people with the most important services.

Only after the learners login to a website designed by C-DIT on the directions of DUK on their own and download the certificate are they deemed to have attained complete digital literacy.

Kilimanoor block panchayat president B.P. Murali presided over the function, Nagaroor grama panchayat president D. Smitha and Kilimanoor block digital literacy coordinator K.G. Biju were present.