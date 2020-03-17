Nagampadom eviction drive triggers protest

KOTTAYAM

17 March 2020 23:39 IST

A recent survey had identified 230 wayside encroachments

A tense situation prevailed at Nagampadom Junction in Kottayam on Tuesday when a section of wayside vendors resisted an eviction attempt by the civic authority.

The episode began to unfold by 4 p.m. when the Health Department officials of the Kottayam municipality launched an eviction drive. The action followed a unanimous decision to this effect, made by the municipal council earlier in the day.

The vendors, caught unawares by the surprise drive, resorted to a protest and even attempted to physically prevent the civic officials from discharging their duty. Unable to proceed, the police were called in and the drive resumed soon after a police team reached the spot.

A survey carried out recently had identified over 230 wayside encroachments in and around the Kottayam town.

MVD letter

Earlier last month, the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) had sent letters to the Kottayam district administration and the municipal chairperson to clear off the wayside encroachments and classify the Kottayam municipal area into vending and non-vending areas.

Pedestrian safety

According to the department, the presence of unauthorised shops along all major streets of the town severely affected the safety of pedestrians.

Besides encroaching on the public space, they have deprived the pedestrians of the footpaths, forcing them to walk on the roads near the Seematti Round, the Thirunakkara bus station, and the junction where the Kurian Uthup road meets Sasthri Road.