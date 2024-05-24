Nadwi likely to be stripped of Suprabhatam chief editor’s post

The crisis in the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, the largest body of Islamic clerics in the State, has worsened with senior Mushawara member Bahauddeen Muhammed Nadwi openly challenging the Samastha leadership for its pro-CPI(M) stance.

For Mr. Nadwi, like many other leaders of the Samastha, the scholars’ body should toe the line of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a policy that the Samastha did for long.

Mr. Nadwi, who boycotted the Gulf edition launch of the Samastha mouthpiece Suprabhatam in Dubai on May 18 on the ground that the newspaper has had a major shift in its policy, appears to be a voice of the IUML in the Samastha.

Although Mr. Nadwi is the chief editor of the Suprabhatam, his role and influence in the shaping of the newspaper’s policies are insignificant. According to sources in the Samastha, he is likely to be removed from the chief editor’s post soon.

The Samastha leadership is waiting for Mr. Nadwi ‘s explanation to a memo that was served on him on Wednesday following some critical remarks that he made against the leadership headed by president Syed Jifri Muthukoya Thangal.

According to Samastha insiders, the leadership that follows the orthodox Islamic religious line abhors Mr. Nadwi and the policies of Darul Huda Islamic University, Chemmad, of which he is the Vice-Chancellor.

They consider Mr. Nadwi toeing the same line of Abdul Hakeem Faizy Adrisseri, who was expelled by the Samastha last year for the liberal policies that he adopted at the 80-odd institutions under the Coordination of Islamic Colleges (CIC) that he headed.

“There’s not much difference between Mr. Nadwi and Mr. Faizy. They are two sides of the same coin. They cannot think of a Samastha without the IUML,” said a hardliner demanding not to reveal his identity.

Both Mr. Faizy and Mr. Nadwi have been maintaining a pro-IUML stand and holding the IUML president in higher regard than the Samastha president.

