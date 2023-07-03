Nadubhagom Chundan wins Champakulam Moolam boat race

July 03, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST

ALAPPUZHA Nadubhagom Chundan (snakeboat) of the Nadubhagom Boat Club lifted the Raja Pramukhan Trophy in the Champakulam Moolam boat race held on the Pampa river at Champakulam in Kuttanad on Monday.

Cheruthana Chundan rowed by members of the Thalavady Town Boat Club and Ayaparambu Valiya Diwanji Chundan of the Valiya Diwanji Boat Club finished second and third respectively.

Earlier, the boat race was halted midway after a boat competing in the Thekkanodi (women) category capsized. Around 30 women rowers were on Kattil Thekkethil boat rowed by members of the Champakulam Kudumbashree CDS when it capsized. The majority of the women swam to safety, while others were rescued and shifted to a hospital.

As many as 13 boats, including six snakeboats, participated in four categories in the Moolam boat race. A large number of people had turned up on the banks of the river to witness the first race of the 2023 boat race season in the State. Prior to the race, representatives of the Travancore Devaswom Board and others visited the Champakulam Madathil temple, Mappilassery family and Kalloorkad St. Mary’s basilica and performed rituals.

The State will witness a host of boat races in the coming months. The 69th edition of the Nehru Trophy boat race, the biggest of all, is likely to be held on August 12. It is also mostly likely to be the first race of this year’s Champions Boat League (CBL).

The Moolam boat race was inaugurated by Agriculture Minister P. Prasad. Kodikunnil Suresh, MP. Thomas K. Thomas, MLA, District Collector Haritha V. Kumar and others attended.

