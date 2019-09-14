Nadubhagom Chundan scores a thumping win at Karuvatta Boat Race

Nadubhagom Chundan (snakeboat) rowed by Tropical Titans (Pallathuruthi Boat Club) completed a hat-trick of victories in the Champions Boat League (CBL) by finishing first in the Karuvatta Boat Race held on Saturday. Tropical Titans had earlier won the Nehru trophy in Alappuzha and the Kottayam Boat Race.

The Karuvatta Boat Race, the third leg of the CBL, held on the leading channel of the Thottappally Spillway, was inaugurated by Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala.

Tropical Titans lifted the trophy, clocking 4:12.11, to remain on top of the CBL table. Coast Dominators (United Boat Club, Kuttamangalam, Kainakary) finished second with a timing of 4:12.90 and Mighty Oars (NCDC Boat Club, Kumarakom) grabbed third place ((4:13.80)).

At the end of the CBL’s third round, Tropical Titans leads the table with 40 points, followed by Coast Dominators and Mighty Oars (21 points each) and Pride Chasers (20 points).

12 rounds

The Kerala Tourism-organised CBL is a three-month championship with its 12 rounds being held on weekends coinciding with Kerala’s traditional water festivals. The boat league, which began with the Nehru Trophy Boat Race on August 31, will conclude with the President’s Trophy Boat Race in Kollam on November 23.

With a prize money of ₹5.9 crore, the CBL is ranked the fourth highest in all sports in India. The first three winners of each CBL match will get ₹5 lakh, ₹3 lakh, and ₹1 lakh respectively.

All participants are entitled to a bonus prize of ₹4 lakh per match.

The fourth leg of the CBL will be held at Piravom in Ernakulam district on September 28.

The other races in the CBL will be held on October 5 (Marine Drive, Ernakulam), October 12 (Kottappuram, Thrissur), October 19 (Ponnani, Malappuram), October 26 (Kainakary, Alappuzha), November 2 (Pulinkunnu, Alappuzha), November 9 (Kayamkulam, Alappuzha), November 16 (Kallada, Kollam), and November 23 (Kollam, President’s Trophy Boat Race).