Nadubhagam continues its winning streak

A week after lifting the Nehru trophy on Punnamada lake, Tropical Titans (Nadubhagam chundan) rowed by the Pallathuruthy Boat Club repeated its stellar performance to win the 120th edition of the Kottayam Boat Race, which also marked the second round of this year’s Champion's Boat League (CBL), held on the Meenachi river here on Saturday.

The team, which timed 3:23:86 in the final to emerge the winner while Mighty Oars (Devas chundan), finished close behind at 3:25.49. Pride Chasersm (Veeyapuram Chundan), which finished at 3:25.85, came third.

Pride Chasers, who clocked the best timing of 3:21.52 of the day, also earned five extra points.

The winning team, captained by Narayanan Kutty, secured a prize money of ₹5 lakh, while the first and second runner-ups received ₹3 lakh and ₹1 lakh each.

The event was conducted amidst an electrifying atmosphere with people including tourists thronging the riverbanks to cheer the oarsmen.

Alongside the race, various cultural events including musical performances were also held.

P. Bala Kiran , director, Kerala Tourism and Rani George, Secretary of Kerala Tourism were present on the occasion.

A total of 30 boats in various categories took part in the event, which also comprised competitions in Iruttukuthi, Veppu and Churulan categories.

The three-month long CBL,which is being fought among nine teams, began on August 31 with the Nehru trophy on Punnamada lake, Alappuzha and culminates with the President’s Trophy Boat Race at Kollam on November 23.