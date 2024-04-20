Nadda says Rahul in fray in Wayanad fearing defeat in Amethi

April 20, 2024 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - SULTHAN BATHERY (WAYANAD)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J.P. Nadda on Friday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was contesting in the Wayanad constituency as he was aware that he did not stand a chance in Amethi.

Addressing an NDA roadshow here in connection with the election campaign of BJP State president K. Surendran, Mr. Nadda said Mr. Gandhi decided to align with the Social Democratic Party of India, political arm of the PFI, as he was not confident of facing people.

Mr. Gandhi, who is facing probe in the National Herald case, had no other option but to protect corrupt people. “Mr. Gandhi is driven by his family politics but his motto is politics of appeasement,” he said.

In Delhi, Mr. Gandhi was hand in glove with D. Raja of the Communist Party of India, whereas in Wayanad he was contesting against his wife, Annie Raja, he said. “This is why he is known as a man without any political stance,” Mr. Nadda said.

He said India was the 11th biggest economic powerhouse in 2014 and 10 years later the country was ranked fifth.

“‘Lotus is all set to bloom in Wayanad,” Mr. Nadda said adding that by electing Mr. Surendran, the people of Wayanad would help the nation to become more powerful.

He said the Centre was striving to ensure the well-being of women, youth, elderly and farmers by implementing various schemes.

Mr. Surendran said Mr. Gandhi would file his nominations in Amethi after the Wayanad polls. “Mr. Gandhi, who says Wayanad is his home, will make Amethi his home turf after April 26,” Mr. Surendran said.

