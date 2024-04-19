Nadda says polls decisive for country’s development

April 19, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J.P. Nadda has said that the current elections will decide if India should continue on its path of becoming a developed nation.

Addressing a BJP election rally at Shoranur on Friday, Mr. Nadda said that if India had been in the 11th position in development 10 years ago, now the country was in the 5th position. He said that the BJP government introduced many programmes for the benefit of the poor. Palakkad was becoming a hub in national highway development, he said.

The BJP leader said that development to the tune of ₹10 lakh crore was being carried out in the country every year. “We are becoming the third largest economy in the world,” he said.

Beneficiaries

He said Kerala had 1.54 crore beneficiaries in Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojna, and out of which eight lakh people were from Palakkad. Out of the 11 crore farmer beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana programme, 23 lakh were in Kerala, he said.

He said both the Left and the Congress were on the same page, and the people would realise this.

BJP candidate in Palakkad C. Krishnakumar, BJP leaders P.C. George, Major Ravi, Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) State vice-president A. Anurag and district president K. Raghu, BJP district president K.M. Haridas, and State treasurer E. Krishnadas spoke.

