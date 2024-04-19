GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Nadda says polls decisive for country’s development

BJP president says Modi government introduced many programmes for the benefit of the poor

April 19, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J.P. Nadda has said that the current elections will decide if India should continue on its path of becoming a developed nation.

Addressing a BJP election rally at Shoranur on Friday, Mr. Nadda said that if India had been in the 11th position in development 10 years ago, now the country was in the 5th position. He said that the BJP government introduced many programmes for the benefit of the poor. Palakkad was becoming a hub in national highway development, he said.

The BJP leader said that development to the tune of ₹10 lakh crore was being carried out in the country every year. “We are becoming the third largest economy in the world,” he said.

Beneficiaries

He said Kerala had 1.54 crore beneficiaries in Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojna, and out of which eight lakh people were from Palakkad. Out of the 11 crore farmer beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana programme, 23 lakh were in Kerala, he said.

He said both the Left and the Congress were on the same page, and the people would realise this.

BJP candidate in Palakkad C. Krishnakumar, BJP leaders P.C. George, Major Ravi, Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) State vice-president A. Anurag and district president K. Raghu, BJP district president K.M. Haridas, and State treasurer E. Krishnadas spoke.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.