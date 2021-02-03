Nadars make it to OBC category

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

03 February 2021 21:44 IST

Cabinet also approves norms for redeploying protected teachers in aided schools

Acting on the recommendation of the Kerala State Commission for Backward Classes, the Cabinet on Wednesday decided to include the Nadar community in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

The reservation will be implemented without affecting the reservation now being provided to the Hindu and South India United Church (SIUC) Nadar communities, a communication from the Chief Minister’s Office said.

Protected teachers

The Cabinet also approved the norms for redeploying all protected teachers in aided schools as part of protecting them. For this, the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) will develop software. The government will temporarily relax the norms for regularisation of all qualified teachers appointed on approved vacancies subject to court verdicts.

Arbitrator

The Cabinet also decided to appoint former judge of the Supreme Court Kurian Joseph as arbitrator of the State government for arbitration of the Vizhinjam international deepwater seaport.

Ordinances

As the Assembly session has ended, the Cabinet decided to recommend to the Governor to repromulgate 25 existing Ordinances. In addition, one Ordinance will be repromulgated with amendments. It also recommended merging two Ordinances to repromulgate four ordinances.