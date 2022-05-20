Nadapuram launches hygiene campaign

Kozhikode

The Nadapuram grama panchayat has launched “Prathidinam Prathirodham”, a campaign to ensure hygiene and sanitation in every household in the panchayat.

The campaign has been launched after the recent incident in which a homemaker died of food poisoning, allegedly after consuming contaminated prawns. Besides temporarily closing down the seafood market at Kallachi, the panchayat has decided to create awareness on hygiene by conducting field visits to all houses within five days under the aegis of people’s representatives, ASHA workers, Health Department officials and Kudumbashree workers.

All houses will be inspected and details of those in the poor hygiene conditions will be collected. A hygiene rally will be conducted in division 6, where the death happened. Besides, information on legacy waste and water-logging will be collected at the ward level, a press release said.