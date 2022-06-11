Nadapuram attack: girl’s condition slightly improves

Accused arrested soon after discharge from hospital

The condition of Naheema Ali, a college student from Nadapuram who was allegedly hacked by a youth, has slightly improved. She underwent two major surgeries at a private hospital in the city.

According to hospital sources, reconstructive surgeries will also be required for the 20-year-old who is on ventilator support. The surgeries can be performed only after monitoring her response to treatment for two more days, they said.

As part of the investigation into the case, the Nadapuram police on Friday arrested Rafnas, who was under treatment following an attempt to end his life. Soon after his discharge from the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, the police took him to the crime scene at Perode and nearby locations for gathering more evidence.

Police sources said the youth had plans to endanger the girl using petrol. However, local people managed to overpower him after the attack using a billhook, they added.

During interrogation, the 22-year-old claimed that he was jilted, and that the attack was an act of revenge. The youth reportedly hacked the girl multiple times causing grave head injuries while she was on her way back home from college on Thursday.